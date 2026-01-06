‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Shares Special Message About His Girlfriend After Harrowing Crash

Mike Wolfe has a newfound love and appreciation for the lady in his life. The American Pickers star recently penned a special message to his girlfriend Leticia Cline after she sustained injuries from a car crash.

She suffered a broken jaw among other gruesome injuries, sharing her grueling recovery in a video posted to her own page. Wolfe says she’s the strongest person he knows after being by her side throughout the months-long ordeal.

“Never in my life have I met someone so Creative Smart and Beautiful. I’ve watched for months now her struggle thru an unimaginable amount of physical and emotional pain,” he began in an Instagram post. “Thru it all she still manages to bring others together and love on the people that mean the most in her world. Since we’ve been together I have witnessed so many people come up to her and tell her how much she has inspired them…And in those moments she just smiles and manages to make them feel so special. This Storyteller arborist kitty lover wolf dog owner Chef and incredible Memory jug maker has got this pickers heart in her little pocket. One day @leticiacline and I will ride motorcycles around the world and howl at the moon together. ❤️🙏”

Wolfe also suffered various facial injuries in the September 12 crash. Per an Instagram post from Cline, Wolfe dealt with “a broken nose, stitches, and heavy bruising to his face.” After being released from the hospital, she updated fans on his condition, saying, “He is incredibly lucky, as he broke the steering wheel and could have been impaled by the steering column,” she explained.

Cline’s injuries were more severe, as her side of the car “took most of the impact as Mike tried to swerve to miss the other driver,” she shared. She spent four days in the hospital with a “dislocated jaw that is also broken in three places, a broken sternum, broken ribs, collapsed lung, and bruising to [her] spine.” She underwent surgeries to help heal.