‘American Idol’ Alum Katharine McPhee Marries David Foster in London Ceremony

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are officially a married couple. The pair tied the knot on Friday, nearly a year after Foster proposed in Anacapri, Italy, back in July 2019. This marks the second marriage for McPhee, 35, and fifth for Foster, 69, who was most recently married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid.

The pair married in London at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington with the bride reportedly wearing a wedding gown by Zac Posen and the groom rocked a tuxedo by Stefano Ricci.

Videos by PopCulture.com

PEOPLE reports nearly 150 guests, including Posen, were in attendance, including close friends and family. All of Foster’s kids were in attendance, including eldest daughter Amy, who recently opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis, revealing plans to undergo a double mastectomy.

“You may have noticed that I’ve gone a little dark on social media. I flunked my mammogram recently. I felt a lump and got it checked and yep… Breast cancer,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this month.””The great news is that I caught it early and although I am getting a mastectomy — I don’t need chemo.”

She added how lucky she felt to have gotten a checkup before the situation became more serious.

“So… if you are a lady out there and you feel something in your boob — go get a mammogram. KNOWING IS BETTER…even if it’s the worst news you can hear,” she wrote. “I will leave you with the mantra that so many women revert back to in order to minimize how they are feeling — but in my case, it really is the truth… I’m fine. Still… #f-cancer.”

Aside from Hadid, Foster was also married to ex-wives B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer and Linda Thompson.

Hours before the ceremony, McPhee shared a video of her wedding prep on Instagram Stories, showing herself getting a facial.

“The secret to a calm and collected bride,” she captioned the clip. “And maybe a little Xanax.”

Erin Foster also shared a video on her Story of herself and the family dressed up in the car, seemingly headed to the venue. McPhee also featured a throwback video of the pair performing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” marking a full circle moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Jun 28, 2019 at 9:53am PDT

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’, was released right after Idol,” she wrote. “Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”