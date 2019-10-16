‘American Horror Story’ Alum Colton Haynes Reaches Divorce Settlement With Jeff Leatham

More than a year after they made the decision to end their marriage of six months, American Horror Story alum Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham have reached a divorce settlement. According to new court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple filed a divorce judgement in Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 24, hashing out the final details of their split.

As part of the settlement, Haynes will keep he 2018 BMW X5 leased vehicle currently in his possession as well as his “Platinum Diamond Etemity Band (engagement and wedding rings)” while Leatham will keep “the 2016 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Van” and a “leased 2016 Mercedes Benz 963.”

The documents also report that the former couple have chosen to waive their rights to spousal support and the division of property. They have also agreed to a non-disclosure and confidentiality agreement.

“Neither Party shall discuss‚ publish or post, or cause to be discussed published or posted, directly or indirectly, any private information pertaining to the other Party, the Parties’ relationship, or this dissolution action on any media, including without limitation, the internet (including, but not limited to, social media applications, Websites, blogs, news periodicals, etc.) or in other media in any manner,” the documents state.

“Neither Party shall authorize, license or create (in whole or in part) a book, article, movie, or television production based upon, or which includes a character based upon, the other Party without the written consent of the other Party, or use the other Party’s name for any publicity related purpose,” they add.

After tying the knot in front of 120 guests during a nighttime ceremony at a Palm Springs hotel in October of 2017, Haynes filed for divorce from Leatham just six months later in May of 2018, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their official date of separation as May 1, 2018. Leatham followed with his own divorce filing just days later.

While the filings remained inactive for seven months, sparking speculation that the former couple had rekindled their romance, Leatham filed a preliminary declaration of disclosure in Los Angeles on Dec. 13, 2018 requesting Haynes hand over his financial information.

Although neither Haynes or Leatham have commented on the exact cause of their split, rumors quickly circulated that Leatham had cheated after Haynes released a song called “Man It Sucks,” which referenced a relationship filled with “cheating drama.” Haynes later dispelled the rumors on social media.