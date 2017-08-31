Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Has a Huge Chunk of Debt

Amber Portwood shocked fans when she revealed that she had moved on from long-time boyfriend Matt Baier for a new man, Andrew Glennon. Now, some surprising details are coming out about Gleason and some are calling his motives for dating the Teen Mom OG star into question.

Radar obtained court documents from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder that show that Gleason was hit with a $8,969.08 debt to Sequoia Concepts INC., a collection service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The fine was issued back in 2008, but the clerk of court for the Registrar-Recorder’s Office told the outlet that the debt had still not been paid.

This has caused some to speculate that Gleason, who met Portwood while she was filming Marriage Boot Camp, could be trying to get some of her cash or appear on Teen Mom OG for a decent check.

This is especially surprising being as Portwood struggled with Baier owing her money towards the end of their relationship. The two infamously got into a heated argument about the money Portwood was missing during the latest Teen Mom reunion.

Despite this speculation, sources close to the couple say their relationship began earnestly. Portwood and Baier broke up during the production of Marriage Boot Camp, and the two bonded afterwards.

“It makes sense Amber and Andrew grew close during filming,” the source said. “Her relationship with Matt was in bad shape and when you’re shooting a show like this where there is a lot of heightened emotion, participants bond with the crew.”

Photo Credit: MTV