All the Celebrity Breakups That Already Happened in 2019

Barely a month into 2019, several celebrity breakups have already broken the hearts of fans rooting for their favorites to find love.

Jersey Shore fans are wondering if they’ve seen the final part of the saga between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley, while country music fans were saddened by Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins’ breakup. Even Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos surprised the world by announcing his split from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie.

Continue on to learn about the celebrity breakups that have sadly permeated 2019.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos

Jeff Bezos announced via social media on Jan. 9 that he and his wife of a quarter of a century were divorcing.

Bezos wrote on Twitter that he and MacKenzie, who share four children, decided to continue their “shared lives as friends.”

“We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again,” he said in the statement.

Heather Locklear and Chris Heisser

After Locklear left rehab for an in-home treatment option, the Melrose Place alum reportedly cut ties with her longtime boyfriend, Chris Heisser. “By her making this move, it gives her a great reset button on what is most important and that is her sobriety,” a friend told PEOPLE in January.

The source added that Heisser “did not help [Locklear] sustain her goals of sobriety.”

“She has a new focus,” the friend said, “and her sole focus is on herself.”

Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins

Country singer Lauren Alaina announced in January that she and fiancé Alex Hopkins had decided to call of their engagement after six years of dating.

“We want to let you know that we have decided to call off our engagement,” the former couple wrote in a joint statement. “While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives,” they continued, adding, “We both love and respect each other and hope you all will do the same.”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley

Jersey Shore fans have been glued to the drama that has been unfolding around star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley, who welcomed a daughter in April. The latest breakup followed a fight on New Year’s Eve.

“They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Ortiz-Magro even filed a police report claiming that Harley threw a glass ashtray at him during the New Year’s Eve fight.

Chris Hansen and Mary Joan

After almost 30 years of marriage, former To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen’s wife, Mary Joan, filed for divorce. Although she filed in June 2018, it was not reported until January when Hansen was arrested for issuing bad checks.

Mary Joan claimed in the court records that their marriage “has broken down irretrievably.” She reportedly asked for alimony and “a fair division of property and debts.”

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward

Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward, who dated for 10 years and share a 2-year-old daughter, no longer live together, Lewis announced in a January episode of his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live.

“This has been a long time coming. We were in separate rooms a significant portion of last year, so it was kind of like a roommate situation,” Lewis said, describing himself as a “single dad.”

Toni Braxton and Birdman

Singer Toni Braxton and rapper Birdman both scrubbed their Instagram feeds clean, save for a single New Year’s Day post in which Braxton spoke about fresh beginnings.

“Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice… but ALWAYS choose to be chosen,” the “Un-Break My Heart” singer captioned a photo of herself in a red gown. “Cheers to a new year.”

E! News reported that Birdman wrote “It’s over” on his Instagram Story before deleting all of his posts. Both music stars also unfollowed each other.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

After fans waited on pins and needles to see how Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship would pan out, the model and One Direction alum called it quits for the second time, according to multiple media outlets. The high-profile couple started dating in November 2015 and went through a brief breakup in March 2018 before rekindling their romance. But in November, Malik stirred breakup rumors when he did not sit in the audience of the Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show to cheer on Hadid as he had previously done.