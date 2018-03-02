Alexa PenaVega Shares First Baby Bump Photo

This baby is already feeling the love!

Alexa PenaVega — well-known for her starring role in the Spy Kids franchise, as well as her spin on the Dancing With the Stars floor — recently announced her pregnancy with husband Carlos PenaVega.

Now the actress is sharing the first photo on Facebook of her bump while the couple vacation in the Caribbean.

The two began dating and got engaged in 2013 before tying the knot in early 2014 in Mexico. The couple was previously known as Alexa Vega and Carlos Pena but combined their last names to a new married name — PenaVega.

During season 21 of Dancing With The Stars, the couple competed against each other.

They have yet to announce their baby’s due date or the Baby PenaVega’s gender.