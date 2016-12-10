Alexa PenaVega and Husband Carlos Welcome Baby Ocean King

We made a baby…. #wonderwhathewilllooklike @vegaalexa #babypenavega #lexlos #pregnancy A photo posted by Carlos PenaVega (@therealcarlospena) on Oct 28, 2016 at 3:08pm PDT

It’s motherhood time for Alexa PenaVega! E! News reports that the former Dancing With the Stars contestant and husband Carlos PenaVega have welcomed their first child, son Ocean King PenaVega on Wednesday.

In the weeks leading up to Ocean’s birth, the couple was busy as ever, and Carlos couldn’t stop gushing about his wife’s strength and perseverance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This woman is so strong and so determined,” Carlos recently gushed about his wife. “She’s tough but centered with love. You are going to be the best mommy for our little man :)”

We can’t wait to see the first photos of little Ocean King, we’re sure he’s going to be the sweetest little thing.