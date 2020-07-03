'Agents of SHIELD' Star Clark Gregg and 'Dirty Dancing' Actress Jennifer Grey Make 'Difficult Decision to Divorce'

Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg and Dirty Dancing actress Jennifer Grey have announced that they made the "difficult decision to divorce" after nearly 20 years of marriage. The former couple took to Instagram to share a joint statement, revealing that they "separated in January, knowing" they would "always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other."

The statement continued, "We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised."They signed the statement from "Jennifer & Clark, and concluded it, "p.s. totally crying as we post this." Gregg and Grey married on July 21, 2001. They share one child together, and daughter named Stella, who was born on Dec. 3, 2001. The pair once worked on screen together, starring in the 2006 Lifetime TV movie Road to Christmas.

In 2019, Gregg opened up to Closer Weekly about the couple's relationship, and joked that they often recreate her famous scene from Dirty Dancing. "I basically just walk around the house with me holding her on the lift!" he quipped. "That’s all we do!" He also dished on their date nights, saying, "When we’re in New York, a date night usually involves theater, sushi and maybe a salsa class if she wins or binge-watching if I win!"

Back in 2014, Gregg appeared on the Today show and shared that he doesn’t actually do the lift, joking that it's because he can't compare to her original co-star. "There’s only one man who can really do that lift and sadly he’s no longer with us — the amazing Patrick [Swayze]," he said. "I will never try it. That was one of our wedding vows."

That same year, Gregg appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared his feeling on the couple's daughter growing up and hanging out with boys. "It does, Ellen, yes. Very much so, yes," Gregg replied, after DeGeneres asked him if boys being around his daughter made him nervous. He then went on to sahre a story, recounting, "Recently, she went to a party with some people from her elementary school, now that she’s in middle school, and boys were there. And she came back and she said, 'I think I’m getting thirsty for boys.' So that’s a thirst we’re not going to let her quench for a while."