Actress Reveals She Tied the Knot: ‘Best Day of My Life’

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Alison Ingelstrom is a married woman. The actress revealed video and photo footage from her special day in a series of Instagram posts.

Celebrities like a pregnant Vanessa Hudgens attended the big day. Hudgens shared images on her own social media accounts.

“Most magical Italian castle wedding ever? I think yes,” the Bad Boys 4 Life star captioned a carousel of photos. One photo included the bride dressed beautifully as she caressed Hudgens’ growing belly.

In a video montage shared, Inglestrom showcased several moments from the day. “Best day of my life 🤍 Thank you to everyone who helped this magical day come to life and to everyone who celebrated with us on the day and from afar! Thank you will never be enough, we are eternally grateful,” she captioned the post.

A drone captures the beautiful Italian castle they wed in from above. A saxophone player serenades attendees as she walks down the aisle. Several shots of the wedding party, and the bride and groom dressed to impress are interwoven throughout.

Inglestrom is repped by UTA. She is managed by Lakey Wolff & Co. Per her IMDB, other credits include Up Here and Blue’s Big City Adventure.

Per a bio from Broadway Dance Center, the Ohio native earned her BFA in Dance Performance from the accredited Chapman University in Orange, California. After relocating to New York, she worked with a handful of notable choreographers before being hired as one of the associate choreographers and dancers for the Hulu series Up Here.Some of her commercial and brand credits include Neiman Marcus, Desigual, YSL, Mass Mutual, Gap, Macy’s, and Wella. She also performed on the world tour of Hugh Jackman: The Man, The Music, The Show. She also appeared in Broadway shows including Moulin Rouge, and Off-Broadway shows such as Seeing You and Cleopatra.