Actress From Big NBC Sitcom Welcomes Baby Girl

Katrina Bowden is a mom!

The 30 Rock star, who played Cerie on the NBC sitcom from 2006 to 2013, welcomed her first child with husband Adam Taylor on Oct. 12.

Bowden, 37, shared the happy news of daughter Rowyn Sage’s birth on Instagram on Oct. 17, sharing photos of her cuddling the newborn in her hospital bed as well as a shot of Taylor holding his firstborn and moments from Rowyn’s first days at home.

“Rowyn Sage Taylor,” Bowden wrote in the caption. “10/12/25 Her birth was simultaneously the most emotional, difficult and joyful experience of our lives.”

“She is healthy, happy, home and we are just so in love,” she continued. “We are deep in the newborn bubble of contact naps, cluster feeds and just staring at her beautiful face all day. Will share more soon.”

On Oct. 22, Bowden shared to Instagram some hilarious maternity photos taken the same night her water broke, joking that her dog Puffin “had to make it all about him” by getting a little spicy with her leg in the last shot.

After Bowden and Taylor tied the knot last November in the groom’s hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, they announced they were expecting their first child in May, writing on Instagram at the time, “We’ve been hiding a little something,” and revealing that their baby was due in October.

In July, the pair shared a video revealing they were having a little girl on Instagram, captioning it, “We are having a ….GIRL!! We were genuinely so surprised because almost everyone in our lives thought it was a boy. So we just kinda jumped on that bandwagon and also thought it was a boy. There was actually never a moment I even contemplated the idea of having a girl haha!”



“But now after knowing we are having a girl…I can’t imagine anything else and am so excited to meet her,” Bowden added.