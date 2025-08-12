Actress and 30 Seconds to Mars Rockstar Recently Tied the Knot

Cara Santana and Shannon Leto are married.

The Daughter of the Bride actress, 41, tied the knot with the 30 Seconds to Mars drummer, 55, on May 5 in a small ceremony at a private Beverly Hills home.

“We invited only 50 people to make it an intimate wedding,” Cara told Vogue Mexico in an interview published June 11. “It was untraditional, highly personalized, and SO much fun!”

In attendance at Santana and Shannon’s wedding were the musician’s bandmate and brother, Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto, in addition to Olivia Culpo and her husband, Christian McCaffrey, as well as Santana’s Salem co-star Ashley Madekwe.

Santana looked stunning in a white silk gown designed by Danielle Frankel that featured long sleeves and an open back, which she paired with vintage Christian Louboutin heels and pearl earrings brought from Japan by her grandparents in the 1940s. Meanwhile, Shannon looked sharp in a double-breasted Amiri suit with wide-leg trousers.

“I never dreamed of getting married,” Santana told Vogue Mexico. “Our relationship with Shannon gave me the space and freedom to understand that true love is a place of balance and grounding; a foundation that gives me the courage and confidence to pursue my dreams, persevere, and be the person I want to be.”

The Vida actress continued, “One day, I decided that being married to him was something I wanted for my life. I never imagined a dream wedding, but it ended up being just that,” adding, “The wedding was perfect. At the table, we enjoyed a menu of dishes, made moving speeches and exchanged vows. Then we danced the entire night.”

The couple decided to get married on May 5, as Santana said, “5-5-5 represents new beginnings. Five is our lucky number and the years we’ve been together.”

Santana and Shannon originally met over two decades ago, but reconnected in 2020, when they began dating. The couple then got engaged at the end of 2024.