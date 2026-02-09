ABC Reality TV Alum and Wife Expecting Twin ‘Rainbow Babies’

After suffering two miscarriages back to back, Natalie Joy and husband Nick Viall are expecting twins. The couple feel blessed to be able to expand their family after such a devastating experience.

Sharing a photo of she and Viall holding a sonogram photo with their toddler in between them and cradling her belly, she announced the happy news. “Our rainbow babies are finally ready to join us and this time it’s TWINS 🌈🌈” she captioned the post.

A rainbow baby is a term referring to a baby born after a miscarriage. The rainbow symbolizes hope after such loss.

Joy wed The Bachelor alum shortly after giving birth to their first child together. They co-host a popular podcast together.

“While mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again,” Joy began in an Instagram statement last year, per PEOPLE. “It took some time for me to accept what had happened, only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast. But eventually, I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete and utter gratitude. This past week, I miscarried again.”

She revealed that she underwent D&C, which is or dilation and curettage, a procedure to remove tissue from inside the uterus, per the Mayo Clinic. She said the experience was “harder than I imagined,” adding, “It’s going to take some time for me to feel like myself again, and honestly, I may never will, but I hope to keep y’all involved in whatever that may look like. Going back to squeezing my husband and my sweet angel River Rose, who are truly the reason I have survived this time and time,” she added, referring to Viall and their daughter, who was born in February 2024.