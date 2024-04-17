'DWTS' Alum and Actress Break up After 20 Years Together: Details on William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez's Split

Elizabeth Gutiérrez officially announced that she had ended her 20-year relationship with William Levy. At the beginning of the year, the Mexican actress, 45, and the former Dancing With the Stars contestant were the subject of intense speculation, with rumors about them running into trouble with their relationship. Eventually, the persistent rumors surrounding their relationship came to a head, forcing them to cut ties.

In an interview with HOLA!, Gutiérrez talked candidly about the father of her children, Kailey (14) and Christopher (18), whom she has been separated from for the last two months.

"I always bet on my relationship," Gutiérrez said. "I loved William, I think it's no secret that he was the love of my life. As I always bet and wanted to show us as we were. I wanted... because we lived many of those moments during the 20 years we were together." She added, "Currently, we are not together. On my part, it was never for lack of love; I think I'm not the same girl I was 20 years ago when he met me. What we want at this moment is different."

When asked if the decision was "final," Gutiérrez responded, "I'm not the one who decides... I'm letting God write my story as I've always done, allowing Him to write my story. I really feel, at this moment, that I'm in the middle of the ocean, and I'm surviving."

She noted that her children "are at peace because William is an excellent father, and the love from both of us is not lacking, so they are fine and will be fine." Gutiérrez refrained from providing extensive details of what happened and its aftermath, saying, "I really think that part is only up to us."

In the wake of Gutiérrez's interview, Levy appears to have taken to social media to comment on the situation. Later, he posted some comments from his fans on Instagram Stories, along with a picture of himself, appearing to have been taken during a photo shoot. He stated alongside the photo, "It's a matter of time." Levy wears a gray shirt and black pants and stares seriously at the camera.

Levy's followers immediately associated this image with his situation with Gutiérrez. His stories included another photo of him in the same outfit, taken from a different angle. To this photo, he added only three suspension points, a resource used to suggest preparation.

Though he failed to reveal anything, some of his followers speculated that he might be preparing to share his version of events. As an immediate response to Gutiérrez's statements, Levy used one of his Stories to share a thought sent to him by fans: "If you don't fight for what you want in life, you'll never have good stories to tell."

In the midst of Levy's messages and Gutiérrez's interview, People en Español reported, per HOLA!, that they had been able to obtain documents of several police reports requested at the residence of the former couple in Miami. According to the reports, in the past few months, the police have been summoned to the residence four times as a result of "domestic altercations."