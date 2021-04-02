Aaron Rodgers Reveals How He Kept Engagement to Shailene Woodley a Secret

✖

Aaron Rodgers shocked the world when he announced that he is engaged to Shailene Woodley back in February. And with Woodley revealing the couple got engaged a while back, the question is how they keep it a secret? The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently spoke to Gary Levin of USA Today and was asked how he was able to keep the engagement under wraps.

"Well, COVID was a big help with that, because it just wasn’t the same amount of travel," Rodgers said. "Wearing a mask all the time gives you just a little bit more anonymity. But we spent a lot of time together during the season, and then she was off doing a movie really shortly after we got engaged." Rodgers was making the media rounds as he will be seen hosting Jeopardy! starting Monday, April 5. The three-time NFL MVP will be on Jeopardy! for two weeks and taped his episodes in mid-February.

Rodgers was asked if Woodley is a Jeopardy! fan. "She will be, for the next two weeks," Rodgers said. And when asked if the couple has set a wedding date," Rodgers replied, "No. No, we haven't." Rodgers is hosting Jeopardy! to fill the void left by longtime Alex Trebek who died in November of pancreatic cancer. Producers are seeking a permanent host and have been asking celebrities to fill in. When asked about hosting the popular game show, Rodgers said it was challenging.

"I do appreciate the practice games that we went through with some of the writers and researchers," he said. "But once the game started, there were definitely some nerves standing in the side stage and hearing my introduction and knowing I was going to walk from behind the board and have to take control of this game for the entire day. It was pretty special; nerve-wracking, but it was like an (NFL) game, almost, where you’re just kind of waiting for those introductions to run out of the tunnel."

2021 has been a good year for Rodgers, along with announcing his engagement and hosting Jeopardy!, Rodgers led the Packers to an NFC Championship appearance and won his third MVP award. However, there are a lot of questions about his future with the Packers due to the team drafted Jordan Love last year and his contract not being extended or restructured.