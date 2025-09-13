A ‘Downton Abbey’ Couple Just Got Married

A Downton Abbey couple has gotten hitched.

According to Daily Mail, Laura Carmichael and Michael C. Fox tied the knot “in recent years,” Fox confirmed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I owe a lot to this show,” Fox, 36, said on the NBC special, Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale. “I think so much of my life has been shaped around this show.” It’s unknown how long the two have actually been married for, as they’re usually pretty private about their relationship.

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

They started dating in 2014, and it was revealed in May 2022 that they welcomed their son, Lucas, 14 months prior. A source told The Sun at the time, “Laura and Michael absolutely love being parents and were grateful to have some time away from the limelight to enjoy the moment. Laura’s taken motherhood in her stride and it’s added another string to her bow.” Additionally, at the recent Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale London premiere, Carmichael was spotted with a ring on her ring finger, indicating that she went through a major life change.

Carmichael, 39, has been on Downton Abbey since the beginning in 2010, as Edith Pelham for all six seasons, also appearing in the Downton Abbey movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. Fox, meanwhile, joined the ITV historical drama in the fifth season in 2014 as Andrew “Andy” Parker, initially recurring before being upped to the main cast for Season 6. He also appeared in the three Downton Abbey films.

(Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)

Back in 2019, Carmichael gushed to Town and Country about how she’s “fallen in love and made wonderful friends” on the set of Downton Abbey. “How lucky am I? I think we’re lucky, and support and understand each other. It’s tough, so to have someone who’s got your back… It can be really beautiful when you’re working together and chatting about stuff that’s hard, and they get it. I feel like I’ve learnt that from a lot of Downton actors. Everyone prioritizes their family and their friends and their home life. That’s why, when they get to go and do incredible things, they’re in a good place to work hard and be disciplined and be grateful.”

“We’d go to work and we didn’t want it to be a thing in any way when we were working together,” Fox previously told the Sunday Post regarding keeping their relationship separate from their job. It was great, though, to go to work with your best pal.”