2 Food Network Hosts Reveal They’re Tying the Knot

Food Network’s Stephanie Boswell and John Henson are engaged. The couple revealed the news in an Instagram post, showing off Boswell’s new bling.

Henson captioned a photo of him showing off her massive diamond, “My love, @stephanie.boswell, and I are making it official. Can anyone recommend a good pastry chef? We’re going to need a wedding cake…”

The Princess and the Frog lead Anika Noni Rose commented, “Congratulations to you both! @stephanie.boswell ❤️❤️” Boswell shared a touching note in the comment section, writing, “My perfect love! You make every day brighter and I can’t wait for all our beautiful days to come! (and yes, I can recommend a pastry chef for the cake 😂)”

Boswell also shared a close-up of her engagement ring, writing alongside it, “YES YES A THOUSAND TIMES YES!!! WE’RE ENGAGED!!! My love @realjohnhenson and I are making it official.” She added, “Stay tuned for me bargain dress hunting and a backyard wedding with chickens in the background!” Henson commented on the post, writing, “I have never felt happier or more at peace than when I’m with you. I am the luckiest man ever. (And that doesn’t even include the desserts!).”

The soon-to-be-married couple have worked together on Halloween Baking Championship since 2021, when Henson returned to hosting duties. He previously hosted seasons three to five, but missed Season 6. He returned for Season 7. Boswell joined Carla Hall and Zac Young as a judge in the sixth season, TV Line reports.

This will be Henson’s third marriage. He was previously married to Corie Hirschtick from 2000 to 2006 and Jill Benjamin from 2010 to 2024 and has two children from his previous relationships.

Boswell has also starred in Next Baking Master: Paris and Spring Baking Championship: Easter on the network. Many fans commented about the engagement news, saying they were unaware the newly engaged pair were a couple to begin with.