’13 Reasons Why’ Star Allison Miller Files for Divorce From Husband of 7 Years

13 Reasons Why star Allison Miller and her husband, Adam Nee, are separating after seven years of marriage.

According to The Blast, Nee, a filmmaker, filed divorce documents in Los Angeles on Tuesday to end his nearly seven-year marriage to Miller, who portrayed Sonya Strulh, a litigator working on the Baker family’s case against Liberty High School, in Season 2 of the popular Netflix series.

The cause of the couple’s split, as well as a date of separation, is not currently known. They have no children together.

Miller and Nee had tied the knot in Winchester, Kentucky in the summer of 2012. Speaking to KY Forward in 2014, Miller gushed about her husband, who worked on Comedy Central’s Drunk History, stating that he “writes, directs, creates, acts — he does it all.”

Miller is far from the only star of the popular Netflix series to have bad luck in love. In June of 2018, Brandon Flynn, who portrays Justin Foley, and Sam Smith separated after eight months of dating.

The former couple had made their relationship official in December of 2018 when they both shared a photo of the two of them wearing unicorn onesies. They later attended the Grammy Awards together and then shared a passionate and public kiss in London in February.

“On a personal level, I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy,” Smith said just a month into their relationship. “I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon.”

By June, however, things seemed to have taken a turn for the worse after Smith was spotted partying with a small group of friends at Candibar in Boston’s Theater District as Flynn was in New York City for the 2018 New York City LGBT Pride March. During his performance in Boston days later, Smith told the audience “he’s “going through some s—.”

Just days later, Flynn and Smith unfollowed each other on social media and Smith deleted all photos of Flynn on Instagram.

While both Smith and Flynn remained relatively tightlipped regarding their split, Smith broke his silence three months later when speaking to the UK’s The Times.

“I’m still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It’s still quite raw,” he told the outlet. “Brandon was wonderful. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty.”