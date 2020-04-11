Channing Tatum Leaves Ex Jessie J a Cute Instagram Comment After Breaking up for Second Time

Actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J may no longer be a couple, but Tatum is still following the "Domino" performer on Instagram. On Thursday, Tatum shared a silly comment on Jessie's latest post, a black and white clip of her performing "I'm Every Woman." The former couple called it quits for a second time last week, less than four months after reuniting following their first break-up.

"I've stared at the oven watching puff pastry rise for 30 minutes. 30 minutes," Jessie wrote on Instagram, joking about staying inside during the coronavirus pandemic. Just moments later, Tatum quickly responded, writing, "That puff pastry is every woman... and now it's all in you too." He added a raising hands emoji. Jessie replied with a laughing emoji, so the two are clearly on good terms after their break-up.

Tatum and Jessie J began dating in October 2018, but they waited until March 2019 to take the relationship public. In December 2019, they broke up for the first time, but reunited a month later. On April 4, a source told PEOPLE they were over again. "They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on," the source said. "It's totally amicable."

After their first split, a source told PEOPLE they were trying to make the relationship work, but the timing just was not right. "He is super busy with his career and as a dad," the source said, referring to Tatum's relationship with daughter Everly. "He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn't easy."

Tatum joined the dating app Raya after their first breakup. A source told Us Weekly the Magic Mike actor re-joined the app, which is exclusive for well-known personalities, after the second breakup. The insider added that Jessie J, 32, and Tatum, 39, decided they were better off as friends.

Tatum was previously married to his Step Up co-star Jenna Dewan from 2009 to 2018. Their divorce was finalized in November 2019, and Dewan is now engaged to actor Steve Kazee. Tatum and Dewan are parents to 6-year-old daughter Everly. Kazee and Dewan welcomed son Callum on March 6.

Dewan and Tatum are famously protective of Everly's privacy, rarely ever sharing photos of her. Whenever they do, the photos are often taken in a way to avoid showing Everly's face. On April 4, Dewan shared a photo of Everly on a trampoline, with fairy wings added by Kazee. "On our Quarantine to do list: Turn Evie into a 'real fairy,'" she wrote. "Next up: unicorn."