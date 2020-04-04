Channing Tatum and Jessie J Split Up, and Social Media Is Heartbroken All Over Again

Actor Channing Tatum and singer Jessie J ended their relationship once again, leading to hearts breaking on social media. The former couple broke up the first time in December 2019 after more than a year of dating, but reunited a month later. This time, their break-up appears to be for good, as they realized it was time to move on. "They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on," a source told PEOPLE on Friday, describing the split as "totally amicable." Their previous break-up was reportedly due to their busy schedules. "He is super busy with his career and as a dad," a source told PEOPLE in December. "He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy." Tatum, 39, and Jessie J, 31, were first linked back in October 2018. It took until March 2019 for them to take the relationship public though, when they were seen walking around London, hand-in-hand. After that, they began openly displaying their affection for each other on social media. In January, they attended Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammys party together, and Jessie J shared a video of the two from the event on Instagram. Despite the break-up, the video remains up.

"When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast," she wrote in the caption for the video. "When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out."

"I love you so much baby [Channing Tatum]," she continued. "The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters."

Tatum and Dewan finalized their divorce earlier this year, after announcing their split in April 2018. Dewan is now engaged to actor Steve Kazee, and the couple welcomed son Callum Michael Rebel on March 6.

Tatum's more recent Instagram posts have been about self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. Late last month, he chose to go hiking with Everly to enjoy some time outside before locking himself inside.

"In this time of fear we choose [to] stay adventurous and full of love and life," Tatum wrote in an Instagram Story. "Things are so scary. So for us little challenges anywhere anyhow are tiny milestones to keep our mind and heart present and connected."

The father-daughter duo reached a cliff, where Everly said, "We are going to die. ... If I die just know that I've always loved you." Tatum assured her, "You ain't going to die. We are definitely not going to die but I've always loved you as well."

Tatum, who married Dewan in 2009 after they worked together on Step Up in 2006, has not been seen in a film since 2017's Kingsman: The Golden Circle. He voiced characters in Smallfoot and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. He is reportedly signed to star in Wingmen, a musical directed by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.