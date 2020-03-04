Melissa Benoist, 'Supergirl' Star, Expecting First Child With Husband Chris Wood

Congratulations are in order for Supergirl herself. The star of The CW series, Melissa Benoist, announced on Wednesday that she was pregnant with her first child with husband, Chris Wood. The couple made the announcement via Instagram with an incredibly sweet post.

Benoist posted a couple of photos on her Instagram to announce the happy news, including one in which Wood could jokingly be seen with a baby bump of his own.

"A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon!!!" Benoist wrote, captioning photos of the couple and their two pups. "[Chris Wood] has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Mar 4, 2020 at 11:04am PST

Benoist's pregnancy announcement has made some wonder whether it will have an effect on the production of her show, Supergirl, in which she stars in the titular role. According to TVLine, it's not clear whether it will affect Supergirl's current fifth season, which will end in the spring, or the upcoming Season 6.

It was reported in September 2019 that Benoist and Wood had tied the knot, per E! News. The couple reportedly exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Ojai, California and many members of the CW family, including Kevin Smith, Odette Annable, and Paul Wesley, attended.

"It was a beautiful setting for a wedding very peaceful and quiet," a source told the publication, noting that the ceremony took place beside a pool. "The vows were brief and lasted about 15 minutes. There was lots of cheering and applause as it ended."

The source continued to note that Benoist and Wood's ceremony was the epitome of elegance.

"There were lots of glowing candles and lights strung above," the source added. "The food was served family style and everyone passed the dishes back and forth."

"It looked like an elegant outdoor dinner party," the insider continued. "There was a lot of laughter and happiness."

A couple of months following their ceremony, Benoist appeared to post photos from their low-key nuptials.

"I’m always going to remember looking at you every five minutes on this day knowing both of us were thinking ‘how in the world did we get so lucky?’" Benoist captioned a snap of the two. "I still don’t understand how, but you prove to me every day that I’m one of the damn luckiest out there."

Photo Credit: Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television