Amanda Bynes and Fiance Paul Michael Step out for Breakfast in First Public Appearance Since Engagement

Amanda Bynes stepped out in public with her new fiance, Paul Michael for the first time on Monday. The couple was seen having breakfast at an IHOP in Los Angeles, California. The casual breakfast date seemed like the perfect occasion to ring in Bynes' newly settled lifestyle.

Bynes announced that she is engaged to Michael on Valentine's Day, to the surprise and delight of fans. This week, they went out for their first public date since then, and they chose a relatable location.

Bynes was wearing baggy navy blue sweatpants in photos of the couple, published by PEOPLE. She wore a fleece sweater and white sneakers, with her cuffs pulled up to show off the high-tops. Bynes accessorized with a transparent fanny pack and a pair of bright red sunglasses.

Michael, meanwhile, looked equally casual in cargo pants and a Calvin Klein hooded sweatshirt. He wore black sneakers and black baseball cap. Perhaps most notably, he still wore a gold ring on his left hand, indicating that he is taken.

Both Bynes and Michael carried large drinks as they left IHOP, and Bynes sipped hers as she spotted photographers. The actress was smoking a cigarette with her other hand, which also bore her large engagement ring.

Bynes told fans she was "engaged to the love of my life" in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day. The next day, she shared a selfie with Michael, captioning it: "lover." A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that they met around the end of 2019.

"She seems happy," they said of Bynes.

Bynes is back to sharing with fans more often as well, after a lengthy break from social media altogether. Last week, she took a big step back into the public eye with a video on her Instagram Story checking in with fans.

"Sup, Instagram. Just wanted to say hi to all of my followers. I really wanted to say I appreciate you so much for supporting me," she said. "I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I'm hoping that in the near future it will be out online."

Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising back in June, and has been laying low ever since. She is reportedly staying in a sober living house as a way of keeping herself in check. Fans continue to shower Bynes with praise and support on Instagram.