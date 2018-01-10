What Time Are the Critics’ Choice Awards?

The winners of The 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards will be revealed live at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 11 on The CW. Actress Olivia Munn will serve as emcee for the event.

This year’s ceremony will include a tribute to “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot, who will receive this year’s #SeeHer Award recognizing efforts to change stereotypes of women in entertainment.

The Shape of Water leads this year’s film category with 14 nominations including Best Picture. FX’s Feud: Bette and Joan received the most nominations in the TV category with six overall, including Best Limited Series and Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for star Jessica Lange.