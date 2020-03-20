Amazon.com: 10 Essential Household Items That Are Hard to Come by Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus, stores like Walmart, Target, Ralphs and Kroger have struggled to keep their shelves stocked with essential items like cleaning supplies, toilet paper and even food. While employees are working around the clock to keep shelves stocked and stores sanitized, they're still struggling to keep up with the high demand. However, online companies like Amazon are stepping up to the plate in efforts to try and provide a different avenue for customers to purchase much-needed items, in case they don't feel safe to go out in public or can't find it at their nearby shopping center. While some places are easier to find certain items than the rest, here's a list of high demand items that can either be found in stores or on Amazon.

Slide 1 Clorox and Lysol wipes are hard to come by these days. While stores may be in stock momentarily, more than likely they'll quickly run out. This appears to be true for Amazon.com as well. Customers' best bet is to either keep checking with local stores and online retailers. (Photo: Clorox)

Slide 2 Hand sanitizer is another product that has been incredibly hard to find as the pandemic continues to grow in cases. While store shelves may be out of stock, Amazon does have some available for purchase, however, most name-brands like Purell and Germ-X have been hard to come by. (Photo: Germ-X)

Slide 3 Toilet paper has become a popular household item to buy since the outbreak, while many stores across America may be short in supply, Amazon has plenty of options. (Photo: Scott )

Slide 4 Amazon is in full supply of diapers of all sizes. (Photo: Pampers)

Slide 5 Along with toilet paper, paper towels have been hard to come by. Stores seem to go in and out of phases of being in stock and currently, Amazon is mostly out of stock on name brand options but do have other ones available. (Photo: Bounty )

Slide 6 Since people are cleaning and eating home more, while certain products are struggling to stay in stock, trash bags isn't one of them. There is plenty in stores and online. (Photo: Hefty)

Slide 7 While big retailers like Walmart have struggled to keep their shelves stocked with water, Amazon isn't currently running low. (Photo: LIFE WTR )

Slide 8 Toothpaste has seemingly been a product that's had no trouble remaining on shelves or online stores. (Photo: Colgate )

Slide 9 Hair products like shampoo, conditioner and hairspray have also been easily accessible. (Photo: Pantene )