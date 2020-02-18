Queen Elizabeth II's Nephew, Earl of Snowdon, Divorcing From Wife of 26 Years

Things are continuing to shake up within the royal family, from Meghan Markle and Harry stepping away from royal life, to Prince William and Kate Middleton's alleged ongoing feud with the newly married couple. Now, Queen Elizabeth II's nephew Earl of Snowdon will be getting a divorce from his wife of 26 years after a statement was issued on Tuesday. David Armstrong-Jones — also son of the late Princess Margaret — and wife Serena have "amicably agreed" to go their separate ways a spokesperson for the couple said according to CNN.

"The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced," the spokesperson said. "They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

The Earl, also professionally known as David Linley, is the 21st in line to the British throne and the first in line who is not a direct descendant of the Queen. Linley and his wife share two kids together.

This news comes just days after Peter Phillips, the Queen's eldest grandson, and his wife Autumn announced that they would also be filing for divorce.

As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they recently made an official move to Canada after stepping down as senior royals. However, they are still scheduled to fly back to the United Kingdom for their final royal engagements per the request of the Queen. Markle and Harry, along with their son Archie — who will be 10 months old at the time of the event — will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 according to The Times. Another source told Entertainment Tonight that the new parents are expected to attend other family events like Commonwealth Day and the annual Trooping the Colour as well.

To the public's surprise, despite the shocking news that Markle and Harry want to live a life outside of royalty, the Queen has been said to be "remarkably relaxed" about the entire situation.

"If that's what they want, if they want to go, we must let them go," she reportedly told a few friends.

Moving forward, Harry and Markle will be stripped of their HRH titles and will also be financially independent — which will open up new doors and opportunities for both of them. In fact, when they attended JP Morgan's Alternative Investment Summit in Miami where they both spoke, they reportedly earned $1 million to do so. During the summit, the Times reported that Harry spoke about the devastating loss of his mother Princess Diana, while Markle spoke about her love for her husband.

Photo credit: Chris Jackson/Getty.