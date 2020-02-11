Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Return to U.K. for Final Royal Engagements

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headed to Canada last month after announcing that they will be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, but it appears the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set for a few more royal engagements back in the United Kingdom.

The Sunday Times reports that Harry and Markle will participate in a final round of royal engagements before returning to Canada, and in addition, the couple and their son, Archie, will also reportedly attend the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair is expected to continue to attend family events such as Commonwealth Day and the annual Trooping the Colour when invited by Queen Elizabeth II.

A source told the Times that the monarch is "remarkably relaxed" about the prospect of Markle and Harry's permanent departure from their royal duties.

"If that’s what they want, if they want to go, we must let them go," she is reported to have told friends.

The Sussexes made their surprise announcement in January and have since been living in Canada in North Saanich on Vancouver Island. Markle traveled there to be with Archie, who had remained in Canada after the holidays, shortly after the big announcement while Harry stayed in the United Kingdom for a time to sort out the details of the decision with his family.

The couple will lose their HRH titles and expressed a wish to become financially independent. Last week, they attended JP Morgan's Alternative Investment Summit in Miami, where they both spoke and were reportedly paid $1 million to do so. According to the Times, Harry spoke about losing his mother, Princess Diana, and his choice to step back from life as a senior royal, while Markle discussed her love for her husband.

While in Miami, Page Six reports that Harry and Markle enjoyed dinner with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at Habitat, a restaurant at the 1Hotel South Beach.

"Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner," one witness said. "JLo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids."

It's currently unclear how Harry and Markle will move forward with their public presence after their step back from the royal family, though Markle did recently sign a voiceover deal with Disney last month, the Times reports.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mark Cuthbert