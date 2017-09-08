You Need to See Braun Strowman Standing Next to a Compact Car

When it comes to going viral, perhaps the only real threat to Braun Strowman becoming King of the Internet is cat videos. It seems with every RAW appearance, Strowman does something we’ve never seen before. In fact, the Monster Among Men has become so compelling, that a simple photo of him standing next to a small car can become essential viewing.

Strawman recently celebrated a birthday and to show his appreciation for all the love he received, he released a photo of him that looks like something from Mario Kart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thank you everyone for all the kind bday wishes. Heres a present for you. Go ahead get your laughs in for the day. #CaptionThis #MakeMeLaugh A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on Sep 7, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Braun Strowman is one of the best things to happen to WWE in a long time. His remarkable size is reminiscent of the 1980’s monster heel that makes Vince McMahon salivate. Yet he possesses a contemporary athleticism that makes him a wrestling unicorn.

This is the essence of Braun Strowman. When he’s on RAW, we have to tune in because it’s likely that he can produce something we’ve never seen before — like tipping over an ambulance. Braun Strowman is everything that is right about professional wrestling. The man is a spectacle.

Before speaking or wrestling, WWE fans of any nature are going to be captivated by The Monster Among Men. To Vince McMahon, Braun’s only short coming is that he wasn’t around to be body slammed by Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania III.

Strowman’s 2017 has already been magnificent. His feud with Roman Reigns was one that we’ve already taken for granted as Strowman has proven that he has main event chops. SummerSlam was a great test to see if Strowman has staying power on WWE’s brightest stage – spoiler, he does. Strowman’s show stealing performance at SummerSlam has earned him a title shot against Brock Lesnar at No Mercy. Until John Cena and Roman Reigns stole their thunder, the Universal CHampionship match was set to be the biggest of 2017.

The gargantuan duo of Lesnar and Strowman will still likely tear the house down in a few weeks. If anything, Strowman has taught us to expect to see something awesome.