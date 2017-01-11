WWE: Zack Ryder Shows Off Epic Piece Of WWF Memorabilia

As if being a WWE superstar and apparently being the only person on earth who gets to see Emmalina wasn’t enough to make you jealous of Zack Ryder, Ryder’s recent purchase definitely will.

Today, Ryder posted a photo of the WWF Hasbro figure concept art he recently purchased.

I bought the original concept sketches for the WWF Hasbro Macho Man & Razor Ramon figures. Contact Skinandinkmag@gmail.com if you want some. pic.twitter.com/ls5GKxj3zn — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 10, 2017

While their have been many iterations of WWE action figures, the 90s Hasbro remain a fan favorite for their cartoonish depictions and sentimental value. The original run of figures that ran from 1990-94 were made of plastic and each had a signature action move.

The figures were so beloved that the WWE recently released a limited run of new superstars molded in the throwback line.

