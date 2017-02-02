Xavier Woods On Which New Day Member Should Be Champion

After the New Day lost their RAW tag team championships, many assumed it was only a matter of time before the WWE sent the three rising stars on their separate ways. If Xavier Woods has anything to say about it, that will not be the case. In a recent interview with the Sporting News, Xavier said he hoped the New Day would “last forever.”

While that seems unlikely, Woods did also comment on which one of the New Day members he believes should eventually become a top champion.

“The last thing that I really want to do is make sure that Kofi becomes heavyweight champion because I think he deserves it more than anybody in the locker room. He’s an amazing talent, he’s great on the microphone, and he has shown that he can be successful over the past decade that he [has] been there. And so, I want to make sure that he becomes champion because I think he deserves it more than anybody.”

Many have assumed Big E would be the most logical choice for breakout singles star, considering his impressive size and enormous sense of humor. Kofi is a 10 year veteran who has won the Intercontinental and US Championship on several occasions, but never seemed to be in the mix for a top championship run.

When Kofi originally dropped the Jamaican accent and began working a program with Randy Orton in 2009-10 when it appeared he was on his way to stardom. Unfortunately, an alleged botch led Orton to degrade Kofi in a match and the program was scrapped. Kofi was relegated back to the midcard.

It may be too late for Kofi to get a legitimate WWE or Universal Championship run, but he definitely has earned it. Which New Day star would you like to see get a run with the company’s top prizes?

