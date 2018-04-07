Watch: WrestleMania 34 Stage Set Revealed

Moments after the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018 induction ceremony came to a close, WWE revealed the stage set for Sunday’s WrestleMania 34 event.

The stage was introduced by Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Sasha Banks Naomi, as they each promoted that Sunday’s event would be free to new WWE Network subscribers.

The stage revaled itself to be a massive Mardi Gras mask, a nod to New Orleans’ famous Mardi Gras celebration every year in the French Quarter.

WrestleMania 34 takes place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana and has one of the most impressive cards in recent memory.

The main event will feature WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar take on Roman Reigns in a rematch from their WrestleMania 31 bout. Lesnar has held onto his world championship ever since he knocked off now-Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg for the title at WrestleMania 33, beating the likes of Reigns, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Kane over the past year. Reigns earned another crack at Lesnar by winning a seven-man Elimination Chamber match in February.

The second world championship match of the night will see AJ Styles defend the WWE Championship against 2018 Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura in a match described by the WWE itself as a dream match. The two have a long history that stretches back to their days working in Japan, and Sunday will mark the first time the two have crossed paths in a one-on-one match in a WWE ring.

Elsewhere, fans will see former UFC champion Ronda Rousey make her WWE debut in a mixed tag match with Kurt Angle as her partner. The dup takes on the husband and wife team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The last time WrestleMania was in New Orleans, Daniel Bryan walked out of the main event as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Now after being sidelined with injuries for nearly three years, Bryan returns to in-ring competition in a tag match with Shane McMahon against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Other matches featured on the card include The Miz, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in an triple threat match for the Intercontinental Championship, United States Champion Randy Orton taking on Jinder Mahal, Rusev and Bobby Roode, Charlotte Flair versus the undefeated Asuka and Braun Strowman taking on The Bar for the Raw Tag Team Championships with a mystery partner of his choosing.