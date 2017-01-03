WWE: Women’s Championship Match Announced For Royal Rumble

Bayley shocked the WWE Universe when she was able to defeat Nia Jax tonight on RAW to earn a shot at Charlotte‘s RAW Women’s Championship at the upcoming January 29th Royal Rumble.

Charlotte was on commentary during the match and possibly gave away the ending by never once mentioning Nia as a possibility for her Rumble opponent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nia was in control until Sasha Banks’ music hit, which distratcted Jax long enough to allow Bayley to hit the Bayley to Belly suplex off the second rope and pick up the victory!

Can Bayley be the one to finally end Charlotte’s pay per view winning streak?

