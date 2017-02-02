WWE: Why Kurt Angle Refuses To Congratulate John Cena

The praise has been pouring in for John Cena since he defeated AJ Styles and tied Ric Flair with 16 World Championships. Superstars from past and present have tipped their cap to Cena, but Kurt Angle, the headliner of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class isn’t quite ready to give Cena the nod … yet. Here’s why.

I won’t congratulate @JohnCena 4 tying #Flair‘s record because this guy isn’t done yet.He will get #17 before he’s done. #youllsee #ItsTrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) January 31, 2017

From giving Cena his very first televised match to some classic “rap battles”, Angle must be very proud to see how far Cena has come. If Angle were to have one final match, it would be great to see Cena as his opponent. The symmetry of Angle starting Cena’s career and Cena finishing Angle’s would tell a beautiful story.

If Kurt is right, when do you think would be the perfect time for John Cena to break Ric Flair’s record?

