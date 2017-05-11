WWE Holding Meeting To Discuss Universal Championship Plans

Brock Lesnar could be without an opponent for his first Universal Championship defense. Lesnar’s expected opponent, Braun Strowman, is sitting out for the next 4-8 weeks with an elbow injury that could cause him to miss the mega-match at Great Balls of Fire.

Wrestling Observer Live, host, Dave Meltzer, is reporting that WWE officials will be holding a meeting sometime today to discuss plans for both the WWE Universal Championship and for Braun Strowman.

According to wrestlingnewssource.com, Meltzer stated that WWE is hopeful that Strowman may still be back in time to make his date with Lesnar, but wanted to have a secure backup plan in place if there were any setbacks.

Meltzer also noted that the two stars being considered as Strowman’s replacement are Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. A scenario where both get the match at Great Balls could make a lot of sense as it would make either’s loss to Lesnar less damaging.

The plan would still lean towards a Lesnar vs Strowman match upon The Monster Among Men’s return, with Braun likely getting his chance at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns is not being mentioned as a replacement for Strowman because WWE is trying to keep The Big Dog out of Lesnar’s path until next year’s WrestleMania season. There are, however, still big plans with Championship implications at stake for Reigns in the coming months.

For stars like Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Finn Balor, it seems like it will take more than just a monster’s injury to get them into serious consideration for holding the Universal Championship before the year’s end as WWE is set on keeping Brock Lesnar as the unstoppable Beast for as long as possible.