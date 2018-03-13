‘Woken’ Matt Hardy’s ‘Ultimate Deletion’ Announced for March 19 Episode of Raw

It’s official! WWE will broadcast the “Ultimate Deletion” match between “Woken” Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt at the Hardy Family Compound on the March 19 episode of Monday Night Raw.

In the final hour of the show, WWE presented a special preview of the match, with clips from Hardy’s house in Cameron, North Carolina where the match will take place. With Hardy narrating, he confirmed that many characters from his run in Impact Wrestling as “Broken” Matt Hardy will be there, including Senor Benjamin, Reby Hardy, King Maxel, Lord Wolfgang and Vanguard One (a drone). He was also seen carrying his dilapidated boat, which Hardy referred to as Skarsgard.

According to PWInsider, WWE sent out a camera crew to film the match over the weekend.

However, the broadcast of the match might require some editing depending on what WWE wants to do about Jeff Hardy. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported on Monday that Hardy was involved in the taping of the match, likely in his “Brother Nero” persona he used to wrestle in alongside Hardy when they wrestled as the “Broken Hardys” in Impact Wrestling and (briefly) in Ring of Honor. However, just days after the match was taped Hardy was arrested for a DWI in North Carolina after crashing into a guardrail and blowing a .25 on a breathalyzer test, over three times the legal amount.

“Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI,” the arresting officer wrote, according to WrestlingInc.com.

WWE has since released a statement on Hardy, but has given no indication whether or not the former WWE Champion will be suspended for his actions.

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions,” WWE said in a statement. “We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials.”

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt have been feuding back and forth for several months now, with Wyatt scoring a quick pinfall win in their first match at the Raw 25 event at the Manhattan Center in January. Hardy tied things up weeks later at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and just last week challenged Wyatt to thier tiebreaker match at the Hardy compound.