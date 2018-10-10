WWE: Trish Stratus and Lita Come out of Retirement for Tag Team Match at Evolution

WWE is bringing two iconic superstars out of retirement for the upcoming WWE Evolution, revealing that Trish Stratus and Lita will again reunite for a tag team match against Alexa Bliss and Mickie James.

What was originally supposed to be two matches — Stratus vs. Bliss and Lita vs. James — has now been merged into one, making for what is sure be an unforgettable battle between the athletes.

“We’re pretty excited,” Stratus said of the matchup.

Lita added, “I was excited when they made the announcement that Evolution was taking place, then I was supposed to face just Mickie, and now I get two opponents with my bestie? How do we make it better?”

Bliss has said that she has studied Stratus’ past performances in the ring, and while Stratus noted Bliss may think she’s prepared to take her on, things are a bit different since her previous go-round in the WWE.

“Things have changed,” Stratus said. “It’s been a while since I’ve been in the ring, my training’s changed, my approach has changed. I’ve also been watching her in the ring.”

“It’s going to be an interesting match-up,” she added. “I’m excited about the generational face-off, but we have a few tricks up our sleeve already.”

Lita chimed in, “The most exciting matches to watch are when the opponents know each other the best.”

Stratus echoed Lita’s sentiments on social media, sharing a photo of the two and writing, “Bestie is best for business.”

Stratus and Lita set up the match during Monday Night Raw on Oct. 8, with Stratus announcing that she would now be participating in a tag team match at Evolution and naming Lita as her partner. The two then teamed up to take out Bliss and James, though Bliss pulled James out of the way before Lita could complete the showdown.

Evolution will be the WWE‘s first-ever all-women’s Pay-Per-View event and will take place on Oct. 28 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Other confirmed matches at Evolution include Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship, Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women’s title, the finals of the Mae Young Classic and Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, which will also be the first-ever Last Woman Standing match.

Photo credit: WWE