Triple H Makes Bold Prediction For The Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins hasn’t been able to find Triple H for the past few months, but The Game hasn’t exactly been hiding. This weekend, Trips was promoting the WWE‘s new film, Surfs Up 2, when he made a bold statement regarding this year’s Royal Rumble.

“This year’s Royal Rumble is one of the biggest, most star-studded Rumbles that I can recall. Just look at the people who have thrown their name into the Rumble so far. You’ve got Goldberg and Lesnar and the Undertaker. When you start to look at that level of talent and then also see the Bray Wyatts and the Randy Ortons and everyone else that’s going to be a part of it, it really is one of the biggest Rumbles I can think of. Sometimes there’s a year in the Rumble where you think ‘Okay, I can see this or that happening. This seems like where the Rumble might be headed.’ But this year, it’s really tough to call. And I think that’s when the Rumble’s at its best, when you can’t really put your finger on what’s going to happen. I can see this year going a lot of different ways and I think it’s going to go in a way that nobody expects.”

An ending no one expects? Hmmm, considering Triple H entered himself into last year’s Rumble as a surprise entrant at number 30, that is saying a lot. Goldberg, Braun Strowman and the Undertaker are currently the favorites to win the Rumble, but several superstars including Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Kurt Angle could also find their way into the Rumble for a surprise victory. The brand split has certainly made this the most unpredictable Rumble since, well, the last brand split.

Who would you like to see walk out of San Antonio with a main event shot at Wrestlemania?

