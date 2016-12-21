WWE Title Match Announced For Tonight’s Smackdown LIVE

The WWE has just announced that James Ellsworth will cash in his guaranteed title shot tonight on Smackdown against WWE champion, AJ Styles.

Styles took to Twitter to respond to the challenge.

Let’s get this over with for once and for all and let Ellsworth go back to where he belongs…FAR AWAY from the @WWE Championship. #SDLive https://t.co/U1fEcumtW7 — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) December 20, 2016

If last week was any indication, I fully expect Ellsworth to find an excuse not to compete against the champ that runs the camp. I’m not completely sure where the WWE is going with this storyline, but I feel it will ultimately end with Ellsworth revealing that he and Styles were in cahoots all along. Ellsworth has much more long term value to the WWE as a snivelling, heel manager than he does as a loveable underdog.

As much as the fans have enjoyed his rise from obscurity, no one really wants him anywhere near the WWE championship.

Dean Ambrose still has a score to settle with Ellsworth for shoving him off a 16 foot ladder at TLC, but tonight Ambrose will have his hands full in singles competition against his tank-topped nemesis, Luke Harper.

Smackdown LIVE airs on the USA Network at 8pm ET with special guest star, Ryan Phillipe.

