This Ric Flair Twitter Exchange Will Make Your Day

Ric Flair may be pushing 70, but he’s still the embodiment of everything that is in vogue. This was proven recently when the 16 time World Champion asked his Twitter followers what the phrase “lit” meant. Not only did his followers try to help out Naich, but he got a response from the official @Twitter account that will make your day.

You’re damn right, Twitter. Only one day later, the Nature Boy was found using the term correctly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Friday Night… It’s Lit – WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 28, 2017

Sadly, like seeing your grandmother dab, this likely signals the end of the term, but hey, at least it went out in style. WOOOOOOOOOOO!

