WWE: The Wyatt Family Is Falling Apart!

After failing to regain their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against American Alpha, the Wyatt family nearly imploded tonight when Luke Harper inadvertently cost Bray Orton and Bray Wyatt the match.

After yet another miscue between Harper and Orton, the Wyatts came to blows after the match when Harper attempted to hit Wyatt but accidentally hit Bray instead.

What became one of the hottest angles in the WWE has slowly begun to dissolve before our eyes. It’s hard to imagine this not leading to an eventual showdown between Wyatt and Orton, possibly at Wrestlemania.

Do you think the WWE is making a mistake by breaking up the Wyatts so soon?