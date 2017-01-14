WWE: The Miz Shares Awesome Experience With Young Fan

Inside the ring, The Miz is one of the best heels in the business. Outside the ring, The Miz is one of the best humans in the business. The Miz is one of the WWE‘s main faces for charity work and public appearances.

The Heel Marks podcast recently shared a video of an appearance Miz made with an adorable fan at the Wrestlemania 34 press conference. The Miz asked the kid who his favorite WWE superstar was and the answers are priceless.

The kid in the video is the New Orleans Saints official hype man, an inspirational 14-year-old named Jarrius Robertson.

Alright, enough of that warm fuzzy feeling. Let’s give Miz the respect he deserves and go back to hating him. It’s how he would want it.

