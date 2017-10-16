Big Update on WWE Survivor Series Main Event

Last year, WWE attemtped to make a splash at Survivor Series by bringing back Bill Goldberg to challenge Brock Lesnar. The match only lasted one minute and 26 seconds, with Goldberg defeating Lesnar in their first match since 2004 at WrestleMania XX. In that bout, Goldberg was also victorious.

This year, WWE is thinking outside the box once again when it comes to their Survivor Series main event. According to an update posted on Friday to F4WOnline, WWE is moving forward with plans for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to face-off against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title bout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is a huge potential match, with the world champion from each brand facing off at one of the year’s “Big Four” PPV events. It will be interesting to see how the story is booked over the next month to get these two from opposing brands in a spot to where they would want to wrestle each other.

Up Next: Is It Time For WWE To Move On From Brock Lesnar?

Mahal has widely been expected to remain WWE Champion throughout the month of December. This is due to the fact that there is a big WWE tour of India coming up in early December. It’s hard to imagine that WWE’s first champion of Indian heritage wouldn’t hold on to the belt for the tour. Mahal has been announced to be defending his belt against Kevin Owens at the December 8th and 9th shows in India.

Similarly, Brock Lesnar is expected to hold the WWE Universal Championship for the long-term. Had WWE wanted to make a switch, one would have thought Braun Strowman would have been the guy to win the title at No Mercy. Instead, WWE seems hell-bent on Roman Reigns taking on Lesnar once again at WrestleMania for the championship.

More: Brock Lesnar May Be With WWE Longer Than You Expected

A Mahal vs. Lesnar match is interesting from an in-ring perspective because of the fact that it’s just as easy to imagine it being a clunker as it is to imagine it being good. While Mahal has improved greatly as a performer over the last year, he was never a world-beater in the ring. On the other side, Lesnar is a world-class wrestler but has been weakened by the “Suplex City” gimmick, which has backed him into wrestling fairly bland matches consisting of only a few moves.

The outcome of the match should also prove interesting as it might give us a clue where WWE sees each brand in the general hierarchy of things. It’s typically assumed that RAW is still the number one brand in the eyes of WWE, though a victory by Mahal over Lesnar would go miles toward changing that perception.