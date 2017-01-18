WWE: Surprising New Wrestlemania Opponent For AJ Styles

Depending on which rumors you believe, the WrestleMania card is either set in stone or completely in flux. Of all the big name matches, one very important name has been left out of the top of the card. That name just happens to be the current WWE Champion and 2016’s wrestler of the year, AJ Styles.

While it seems clear that John Cena will one way or another be carrying the WWE Championship into Wrestlemania, AJ Styles will be in need of a high profile opponent heading into Orlando. While names like the Undertaker and Randy Orton have been batted around, according to Ringsidenews.com, the name being batted around right now is Smackdown commissioner, Shane McMahon.

Shane was last seen in the ring getting laid out by a mid-air spear from Roman Reigns that left Shane O Mac concussed. It may seem a bit counterintuitive to give away another big Mania spot to McMahon, but he is surprisingly still one of the bigger draws in the company. His return match with the Undertaker last year ended up being arguably the main event of Wrestlemania 32.

Do you think AJ deserves better than a match with Shane O Mac?

