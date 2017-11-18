WWE Superstars Pick Their Survivor Series ‘Dream Teams’

With Survivor Series just a few days away and two 5-on-5 elimination matches on the card, WWE.com had a handful of wrestlers sit down and make their own personal Survivor Series “Dream Teams,” allowing them to pick and four partners from throughout the company’s history.

And some of the wrestlers got super creative with it.

Finn Balor’s team will certainly make independent wrestling fans perk up. Bringing in A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows means the four former Bullet Club members currently in WWE would all be back together. On top of that Balor said he wants Triple H, the mastermind behind WWE’s NXT program.

Jinder Mahal decided to build his team up with some of the biggest, meanest foreign heels from back in the day — Yokozuna, Iron Sheik, Kamala and Giant Gonzalez.

Braun Strowman admitted in his interview that he wouldn’t get along with everybody on his team, but he knew they’d be the most dominant — Roman Reigns, Big Show, Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. That’s a whole lot of beef and beards in just one ring!

For Shelton Benjamin, “The Gold Standard” chose his former tag partner Charlie Haas and two of his friends from his Ohio Valley Wrestling training days in Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton. His final pick was A.J. Styles, because who doesn’t want the current WWE Champion on their team?

You can check out all the teams, and the reasons for why they were chosen, over at WWE.com.