WWE Superstar Responds To Steroids Allegations

Wrestlers in WWE are always trying to improve themselves, both character wise and through massive amounts of training. That drive to get bigger and more muscular, coupled with WWE’s history with steroids in era’s past, leads some fans to ponder if steroids are being used to make that happen.
That includes current Monday Night RAW superstar Jinder Mahal, who returned to the company recently after the brand split between RAW and Smackdown Live. Mahal came back even more jacked than he was before he left the company, though that isn’t uncommon for returning superstars. Alberto Del Rio returned to the company much more defined and slim after his stint in Lucha Underground and on the independent scene as well, but some are throwing around the steroid term anyway.
Jinder responded to those claims on Instagram (via IWNerd), saying “#TBT to a few weeks ago, no idea exactly when or where… Anyone else on the roster have veins in their abs ??… And of course I’ll get a hundred “steroid” or “wellness” comments …. I’ve been tested multiple times since coming back, and have never once in over 6 years with WWE had any issues. Follow my IG stories or my SnapChat and you can see that no one is out-training me, and no one is out-dieting me.”
That is likely the last he will say on the subject, and if he never fails a test that is really all he needs to say. He’s in great shape at the moment, and hopefully, the superstar can get some additional TV time as a result of the upcoming superstar shakeup, which will result in some trades between the two brands. A stint on the blue brand might do him some good.
