WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Arrested

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, also known as Sunny, has found herself in legal troubles once again.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, the former WWE Superstar was arrested on Tuesday in Aberdeen Township, New Jersey on Tuesday and reportedly faces six charges of contempt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As of this writing, there is no word on the circumstances of the situation that led to Sytch’s New Jersey arrest,” Johnson wrote.

Sytch’s bail was posted at $6,000, but she remains incarcerated in Monmouth County, New Jersey after being declared a “fugitive of justice” from the state of Pennsylvania.

Following Sytch’s parole from a previous arrest in February 2017, the court ordered for her to directly report to a rehab facility in Hanover, Pennsylvania (a rehab that was sponsored by her former employers in the WWE), complete their in-patient program, complete any aftercare recommendations made by the facility and report back to the Carbon County Probation Office in Carbon, Pennsylvania upon filling all the previous requests.

“Failure to do so will result in a petition to revoke parole,” the court wrote. A petition to revoke Sytch’ parole was filed on Aug. 22, 2017 and a warrant for Sytch’s arrest was made the following day. Johnson reports the reason for revoking her parole is unknown.

Sytch originally signed with WWE back in 1994 and worked for the company through 1998 as a manager for tag teams such as The Smoking Gunns and Legion of Doom 2000. She was released from the company in July 1998 and went on to have brief stints in both ECW and WCW through the year 2000.

Sytch was a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2011, and her legal troubles started the following year. She was arrested five times in the span of four weeks for disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary and violating a protective order three times. Following another arrest in January 2013 for another violation of a protective order, Sytch served 114 days in jail before being released in May 2013.

Her legal troubles were briefly behind her until she pleaded guilty to three DUIs. Judge Joseph T. Matkia originally sentenced her to 97 days in prison, but she never served a single day after being given credit for a separate two days in prison and 95 in rehab. She was put on a five-year probation, and only lasted 18 days until she was arrested again for driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance among other charges.

Johnson reports that Sytch could now be looking at five years in prison if the court opts to impose the original verdict against her.