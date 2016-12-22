Is Ronda Rousey Close To Signing With The WWE?

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is making it very clear that the WWE has their sights set on the baddest woman in the UFC. Stephanie gave her thoughts on Rousey yesterday in a USA Today article.

“Our fans love Ronda. Ronda has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment,” Stephanie said. “We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package.”

Stephanie continued to praise Rousey in the article, saying that her presence brought “magic and energy in the air” at ‘Mania 31. She noted that WWE often bases their storylines on pop culture, and that “it doesn’t get much more popular than Ronda” in the world of sports. Stephanie also mentioned that Rousey got her “Rowdy” nickname from late wrestling legend Roddy Piper.

“Muhammad Ali credited pro wrestling for where he got his trash talking skills and persona,” Stephanie told USA Today. “I would like to think there is a bit of ‘Rowdy’ and wrestling history in Ronda and the way she carries herself, but she is definitely her own individual brand.”

Rousey was one of the biggest stars to appear at Wrestlemania 31. When she and The Rock faced off against Triple H and Stephanie, it became one of the most talked about moments of the wrestling year.

If the Sasha Banks vs Charlotte feud taught us anything, it’s that the women’s division needs more stars. Given her reputation, Ronda Rousey could become the Brock Lesnar of the women’s division; a special attraction brought in to dominate and pop Network subscription buys.

Before a jump to the squared circle, Rousey will attempt to win her bantamweight championship back when she faces Amanda Nunes in the octagon on December 20th at UFC 207.

Will a loss at UFC 207 damper the WWE’s interest in Rousey?

