WWE: Steel Cage Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s Smackdown

Daniel Bryan came up with a solution to fix Smackdown’s La Luchadora problem. He announed tonight on Smackdown LIVE that Smackdown Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss, would have to defend her championship inside a steel cage on next week’s Smackdown.

While the identity of La Luchadora remains a mystery, you can be sure she will find a way to insert herself into next week’s cage match between Lynch and Bliss.

Who do you think will walk out of the Smackdown cage with the women’s championship?

