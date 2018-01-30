WWE Clarifies RAW 25 Jimmy Fallon Segment Situation

Following WWE‘s 25th anniversary celebration of Monday Night Raw, rumors began to swirl around the Internet that parts of the show reportedly had to be rewritten due to a scheduling conflict with Jimmy Fallon, who was in attendance for the RAW 25 event at the Barclays Center.

A WWE source clarified the situation on Monday.

“The development of our show is an iterative process and any changes had nothing to do with Jimmy,” the source close to the WWE told PopCulture.com.

WWE’s RAW 25 celebration was a three-hour simulcast from both the Barclays in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center, the site of the first episode of Monday Night Raw back in 1993.

The show featured a plethora of former WWE Superstars, Divas and on-screen personalities including The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Razor Ramon, The New Age Outlaws, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, Kelly Kelly, Jacquelyn, Eric Bischoff, Teddy Long, Bruce Prichard, The Boogeyman and many more.

Raw opened its show with the on-screen return of both Vince McMahon and Steve Austin. Much to the delight of the fans in attendance and those watching at home, Austin nailed his former boss with a Stunner just like the old days of the Attitude Era. The show also featured a number of pivotal moments leading into Sunday night’s Royal Rumble, including The Miz winning the Intercontinental Championship from Roman Reigns, Asuka proving her dominance over the other women on the Raw roster (hinting at her eventual Royal Rumble victory on Sunday) and D-Generation X showing a sign of respect to The Club as both groups met in the middle of the Manhattan Center ring for a “Too Sweet” salute.

Monday’s edition of Monday Night takes place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble event, including the debut of Ronda Rousey, Asuka’s Rumble win, The Bar winning back the Raw Tag Team Championships and much more.