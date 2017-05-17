WWE Replacing Total Divas Star

A Total Divas is totally on her way out. Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Eva Marie will not be returning to Total Divas for season seven and producers are currently interviewing her potential replacements.

PW Sheet continued, “multiple sources have confirmed that production is hard at work interviewing the female roster to determine the new cast member before filming begins next month.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

On this season’s final episode, Eva Marie‘s wellness suspension was shown as was her reaction to not getting to compete at SummerSlam. Interestingly enough, Paige was suspended only days apart from Eva, but for her ordeal was shown two episodes ago.

Speculation has been rampant that Eva Marie‘s contract will not be renewed when it expires this year and Eva has since taken all mentions of WWE off her social media profiles. Before her untimely suspension, Eva was drawing a ton of heat from the WWE Universe and had arguably one of the most memorable entrances in the company.

Up Next: Brie Bella Shares Breastfeeding Selfie

Eva may not be the only Diva leaving the show as Paige is likely also on her way out.

If Paige leaves the company, it will likely have nothing to do with the recent NSFW video and photo leak that put her in the headlines. It will, however, have much more to do with the fact that her fiance, Alberto Del Rio, has been so outspoken against the WWE since leaving the company and joining Impact Wrestling.

Del Rio went on a drunken Periscope rant against the WWE that Paige decided to post on her own Twitter page. The incident seemed like a sure sign that the two sides will simply be waiting out the contract expiring so they can move on.

More: WWE Hires First Female Ref In Over 30 Years