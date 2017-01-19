WWE Star Drops Possible Hint On Kurt Angle’s Return Feud

While everyone was thrilled to see Kurt Angle get the nod for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame, one of the big questions on everyone’s mind circles around when and where Angle will step back into the ring as a competitor.

Rumors have been swirling that Angle might have been a surprise entrant in the 2017 Royal Rumble, but his nomination makes that seem less likely, considering more people are now expecting to see the former champion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Yesterday on Twitter, a current superstar may have given us the answer as to who Angle will step into the ring with first.

Congrats @RealKurtAngle on being inducted to the #WWEHOF2017 ! I have dreamed of one thing for your hall fame speech…. @RusevBUL #CRUSH 💪🏽 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 17, 2017

Rusev makes perfect sense for an Angle return program. As we saw with the brief return of Shawn Michaels, Rusev seems to be the WWE’s pick for comedic heel to take the fall of a returning legend. Considering that legend is draped in the red, white, and blue, and Rusev is still saddled with a 1980s evil foreigner gimmick, we shouldn’t be the least bit surprised if the Bulgarian Brute has to face off with the Olympic Hero.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Kurt Angle Headed To The Hall Of Fame /If WWE Stars Came Out To Real Songs / Get Ready To See A Lot More Of Brock Lesnar / Eric Bischoff Explains Why Goldberg’s WCW Streak Came To An End /New Wrestlemania Opponent For AJ Styles / What Happened To The Brahma Bull Belt? / Is Thuganomics John Cena Making A Comeback? / Roman Reigns Is Winning The Universal Championship / Randy Orton Throws A Jab At UFC’s Conor McGregor / Enzo Amore Posts Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels / Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega