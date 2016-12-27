WWE: Speculation On The Undertaker’s Return To Smackdown

The last time WWE fans saw The Undertaker was on the 900th episode of SmackDown, with The Deadman proclaiming that he was back for good and that Wrestlemania would not define his legacy. One month later and there has been no Deadman sighting; not even a curious word from the Smackdown announce team as to his whereabouts. So, why did the WWE tease us with a full-time Lord of Darkness, only to leave us in the dark?

According to Ringside News, the WWE felt that with so much time between TLC and the Royal Rumble, it was best to hold off on Taker’s return until the first few weeks of January. As we reported, the rumor is that the Undertaker is expected to challenge AJ Styles for his WWE Championship at January 29th’s Royal Rumble, which would then lead to a monumental match up between Taker and John Cena at Wrestlemania 33.

John Cena is set to return to Smackdown LIVE this week in Chicago on an already loaded card that includes AJ Styles defending his championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match. Cena is likely to make an announcement that will have Wrestlemania implications–most likely that he will be entering in the 2016 Royal Rumble as he begins his quest for a 16th WWE Championship.

As of now, the only two announced entrants are Goldberg and Brock Lensar. Smackdown will be looking to make it’s mark on the upcoming co-branded pay per view and a two-time Rumble winner, like Cena, announcing his entrance would do just that.

With so many big plays set for Tuesday night, the first scenario is that the Undertaker will emerge to make his intentions known at the close of this week’s Smackdown; leaving one month to build to a program with Styles at the Rumble. The second, and possibly more likely scenario, is that the WWE won’t want to take anything away from Cena’s return this week and will announce Taker’s return for the January 2nd edition.

Are you ready to see the Deadman make one final run with the WWE Championship?

